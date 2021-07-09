Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.