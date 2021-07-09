NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Position Lifted by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 324.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NOV by 156.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

