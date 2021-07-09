Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NWPX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.74. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,840.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

