Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Raised by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 970.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $372.28. 4,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

