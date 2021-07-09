Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post sales of $8.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.09 billion to $38.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $372.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,769. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

