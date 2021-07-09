Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BMTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

