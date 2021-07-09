Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

