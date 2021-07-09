Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 242,884 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Green Plains worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.