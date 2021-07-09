Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,886 shares of company stock worth $9,205,441 over the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.