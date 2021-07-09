Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO opened at $77.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

