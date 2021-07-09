Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $17.92 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $163.07 million, a PE ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

