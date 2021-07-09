Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 13,713 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $150,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSC opened at $261.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $169.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.14.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

