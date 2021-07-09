Nordea Investment Management AB Has $165.15 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $165,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.8% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.54.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $561.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.29, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.84 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

