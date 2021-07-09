Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,943 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.87% of Universal Health Services worth $216,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.96. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

