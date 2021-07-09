Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $125,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $504.02 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $508.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

