Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 153,072 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.28% of IDEX worth $204,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $220.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

