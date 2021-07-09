Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $180,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $347.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

