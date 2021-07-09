Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lennar were worth $117,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of LEN opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.43. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

