Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.91 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $121,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

