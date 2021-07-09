Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,180 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,194 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $14,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

