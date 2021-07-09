Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD opened at $1,422.43 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $811.97 and a twelve month high of $1,436.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,316.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

