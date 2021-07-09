Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

