Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,996 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $263.39 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.25.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,665 shares of company stock worth $43,807,199. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

