Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,071 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HIG stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

