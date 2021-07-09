Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 528 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TDG opened at $647.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.71, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.