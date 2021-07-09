Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,909 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 69.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 41.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIAC. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.