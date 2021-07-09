Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOK. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Nokia stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 23.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nokia by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

