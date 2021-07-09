Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 2,500 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $108,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAZY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,746,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

