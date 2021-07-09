NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $266.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NICE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.46.

NICE stock opened at $254.97 on Tuesday. NICE has a 1-year low of $189.68 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NICE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 559.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

