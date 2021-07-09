NexWave Capital Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.07.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

