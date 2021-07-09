NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 6.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 7,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,926,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

NEX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

