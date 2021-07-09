NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.63. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 708,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.03 million and a PE ratio of -24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

