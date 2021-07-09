News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $102,780,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 4,584.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,057 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $20,856,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,702,000 after acquiring an additional 977,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NWSA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

