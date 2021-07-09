Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 378,806 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,806 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $8.95 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.58.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.74). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 122.12%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FREQ. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

