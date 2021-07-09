Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 204,675 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 204,675 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

