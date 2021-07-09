Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $219.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.