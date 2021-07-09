Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $82.10 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

