Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 13,000 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IRIDEX were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

IRIX opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. IRIDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

