Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $405,035.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,698.98 or 0.99939089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00035726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007463 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

