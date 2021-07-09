Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

