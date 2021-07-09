Needham & Company LLC Increases SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $75.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.97 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $999,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

