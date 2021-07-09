Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,062.00, a PEG ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

