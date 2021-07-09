Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,062.00, a PEG ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78.
In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
