Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.18. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 133,904 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

