National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $48,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $51.52 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

