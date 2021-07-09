National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NGG stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

