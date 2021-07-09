NaPoleonX (NPX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $33.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.84 or 0.00903463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005165 BTC.

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

