Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.62. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -58.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.