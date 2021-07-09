My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.96 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $2.25 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 99.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00121467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00164541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,426.68 or 0.99933229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.01 or 0.00935797 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

