Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $270,354.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,452 shares of company stock worth $1,920,657. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

