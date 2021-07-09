Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $239,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. Truist Securities cut their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

